Video: Scott McTominay chuckles as a clearly rattled Neymar throws a tantrum at half time after some robust challenges

There’s never been any doubt that Neymar is one of the most talented footballers in the world, but it’s becoming far too easy for players to get inside his head.

Scott McTominay has clearly been learning the art of putting in some robust challenges during his time playing for Scotland, and he was a bit naughty as he left one on Neymar’s ankle after a firm challenge towards the end of the first half:

Pictures from CBS

It was clear to see at half time that Neymar was still upset with the ref as he threw a tantrum and tried to get at the Scotsman, although he just laughs as he heads towards the tunnel:

Neymar and Scott McTominay exchange views on footballing philosophies as the sides head in for half-time at Old Trafford ? pic.twitter.com/JHqtkQspmO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport

In a way it is a shame because players do need to be protected from being kicked, but Neymar absolutely brings it on himself with his antics so it’s pleasing to see.