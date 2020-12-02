Video: Shock as Fred escapes red card for Man United after headbutt on PSG ace Leandro Paredes

Controversy was sparked in the 21st minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.
Red Devils midfielder Fred clearly head-butted his PSG counterpart Leandro Paredes, which sparked a massive huddle involving both sets of players surrounding the referee.
Daniele Orsato actually went over to the sideline to use the pitch-side monitor to review the incident, but the Italian shockingly deemed that Fred’s actions only warranted a yellow card in a lucky escape.
It looks as though Fred is a very lucky boy ?
He appeared to move his head towards Paredes off the ball, the referee took a closer look, and gave a yellow card ??
Already down a goal, that was a close call for Man Utd… pic.twitter.com/4c2JvDhxGO
Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.
We’ve become used to these kind of poor decision in the Premier League but it’s quite worrying to see that one’s been made in a high-profile Champions League tie now.
United have coincidentally found themselves on the right side of another VAR decision, just weeks after they benefitted from some madness against West Brom.