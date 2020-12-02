Menu

Video: These fans convinced Scott McTominay stamp on Neymar was ‘intentional’ in Man United vs PSG moment that sparked HT argument

Manchester United FC
Some football fans believe that Scott McTominay’s stamp on Neymar during tonight’s Champions League tie between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain was completely ‘intentional’.

McTominay stopped Neymar from enjoying a run on the break with an inch-perfect slide tackle in the 43rd minute, with the Scotsman’s boot digging into the superstar’s right ankle in the aftermath.

After the tackle, McTominay planted his right foot on the ground before looping his left over Neymar’s head – in an obvious consideration for the tricky attacker’s health.

McTominay was looking down as he brought his left leg back to the ground – but not necessarily directly at Neymar’s ankle – so it’s hard to clearly judge whether this was intentional.

The incident clearly rattled Neymar as the former Barcelona attacker was shouting at McTominay as both sides went towards the tunnel for halftime, with Victor Lindelof diffusing the situation.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports.

Here’s how some football fans have reacted to the incident:

