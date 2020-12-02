Video: These fans convinced Scott McTominay stamp on Neymar was ‘intentional’ in Man United vs PSG moment that sparked HT argument

Some football fans believe that Scott McTominay’s stamp on Neymar during tonight’s Champions League tie between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain was completely ‘intentional’.

McTominay stopped Neymar from enjoying a run on the break with an inch-perfect slide tackle in the 43rd minute, with the Scotsman’s boot digging into the superstar’s right ankle in the aftermath.

After the tackle, McTominay planted his right foot on the ground before looping his left over Neymar’s head – in an obvious consideration for the tricky attacker’s health.

McTominay was looking down as he brought his left leg back to the ground – but not necessarily directly at Neymar’s ankle – so it’s hard to clearly judge whether this was intentional.

The incident clearly rattled Neymar as the former Barcelona attacker was shouting at McTominay as both sides went towards the tunnel for halftime, with Victor Lindelof diffusing the situation.

“It’s unintentional for me, just watch…” Then silence as Robbie watches McTominay look exactly where Neymar is before standing on his ankle. ?? I hate Neymar but that definitely wasn’t unintentional. pic.twitter.com/0MM9HSC4Jq — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) December 2, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports.

Here’s how some football fans have reacted to the incident:

In my view, Scott McTominay should have been sent off there. That was a clear and malicious foul on #neymar. Clearly avoidable and deliberate, he stamped on him to hurt him #MANPSG #ManchesterUnited #MUFCPSG #PSGMU #psg — Alessandro Schiavone (@ale9acm) December 2, 2020

McTominay stamp wasn’t unintentional… guy is looking down as he steps back. United are fortunate here. — Quiggers (@itsquiggers) December 2, 2020

McTominay deffo meant that stamp on neymar ? — Instant Eye (@egan_eye) December 2, 2020

Shocking referee.. Fred gets away with 2 incidents. Then McTominay gets away with a stamp. — Matte™ ?? (@Matte_afc) December 2, 2020

Mctominay completely stamps on Neymar but the two xenophobic commentators appluad it and shame Neymar for being stamped on — David (@RIPDavidBohs) December 2, 2020

Mctominay 3 fouls on Neymar inside 60 seconds. First one stamped on his ankle. Still hasn’t received a yellow card — Matthew (@minstrel69) December 2, 2020

But that was bad from Mctominay it was intentional — W?G??_?? (@DADZIIE) December 2, 2020

Lol that was so intentional by McTominay. He was looking down ? — LucaFK HH‘s ???(KDs best friend) (@LucaFK) December 2, 2020

100% intentional from McTominay ?? — Red Devils ?? (@KingOle20) December 2, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 750th goal may be the easiest of his career as he puts Juventus 2-0 up against Dynamo Kyiv Video: Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele strikes for Barcelona in the Champions League Video: Vintage Olivier Giroud as Chelsea striker doubles lead over Sevilla with delightful chip

Let us know your thoughts on this incident in the comments…