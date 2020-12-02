Video: Unstoppable Olivier Giroud wins and converts ice-cold penalty to bag his fourth goal for Chelsea against Sevilla

Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 82nd minute of their Champions League tie against Sevilla this evening, which allowed Olivier Giroud to secure his fourth goal of the night.

Sergi Gomez pushed Giroud down in the box after a dangerous cross from the right flank from Chelsea club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Frenchman stepped up confidently just moments after sealing a perfect hat-trick as he fired the ball into the top corner, sending the Sevilla keeper the wrong way.

?Giroud today against Sevilla:

1 – left-footed goal

1 – right-footed goal

1 – headed goal

1 – penalty

Chelsea 4-0 ? #SEVCHE #SevillaChelsea pic.twitter.com/Oma2CYHHH2 — Yanks Ranks (@YanksRanks) December 2, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

Giroud has been brilliant as of late, the target-man has proven once again that there really shouldn’t be any question marks over his ability.

Julen Lopetegui’s side just couldn’t handle Giroud at all tonight, what a performance.