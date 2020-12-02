Man United and Chelsea boost as Liverpool have “no interest” in potential £50m transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Brighton defender Ben White, but Liverpool are not chasing the 23-year-old.

White has shone at Brighton and also impressed on loan at Leeds United last season, which led to speculation over his future during the summer.

Man Utd were linked with him then as well, with the Sun claiming the Red Devils might have to pay as much as £50million to convince Brighton to sell.

Sky Sports now add Chelsea’s name into the mix as well, but they add that Liverpool have “no interest” in White despite being short of options at centre-back due to their injury crisis this season.

It will certainly be useful for United and Chelsea if they can avoid battling Liverpool for White, who may well have seen Anfield as the most tempting destination of those three clubs at this moment in time.

Now, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will perhaps have more hope of finally recruiting a proper partner for Harry Maguire at the back, with the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not looking up to scratch.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could also surely benefit from bringing in an upgrade on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen, while in-form summer signing Thiago Silva is 36 and surely doesn’t have that much longer at the highest level.