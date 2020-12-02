Man United and Chelsea face Man City competition for transfer of Bundesliga star

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly facing competition for the potential transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Red Devils and the Blues have been linked with Zakaria in the past by the reliable Christian Falk of Sport Bild, though he also mentioned Bayern Munich as admirers of the Switzerland international in his tweet back in October…

United and Chelsea have a new transfer rival: FC Bayern also has Denis Zakaria on their list @ManUtd @ChelseaFC @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 21, 2020

Now, there’s also extra competition from their Premier League rivals Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast, as cited by the Daily Star.

Romano claims City are focusing on Zakaria, which perhaps makes sense as they’ve endured a tough start to the season and could do with a long-term replacement for the influential but ageing Fernandinho.

United will no doubt still hope to remain in the running for Zakaria, however, as they could also do with bringing in an upgrade on their defensive midfield options as doubts remain over the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, while Nemanja Matic is not getting any younger.

Chelsea look quite strong in that department at the moment, though N’Golo Kante has had his fitness issues in the last year or so, so more depth could undoubtedly be useful.

Wherever he ends up, it would be good to see a top young talent like Zakaria in the Premier League at some point in his career.