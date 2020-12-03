Menu

AC Milan unsurprisingly begin contract talks with Hakan Calhanoglu

Manchester United FC
Posted by

AC Milan have opened contract talks with midfielder Hakan Çalhanoglu in an attempt to extend his current deal which is set to expire next summer.

READ MORE: Done deal: Excellent news for Southampton as key player signs a new contract until 2025

Çalhanoglu, 26, first joined AC Milan from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2017 in a transfer that cost the Serie A side £20.97m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Italy, the Turkish playmaker has featured in a total of 143 matches and has been directly involved in 67 goals in all competitions.

However, despite a largely successful three-years at the San Siro, the talented playmaker had been tipped to make a move away from his Serie A side.

Recent claims from leading journalist Christian Falk sparked speculation that the AC Milan midfielder could be set for a shock move to Manchester United after he revealed that the midfielder has a ‘90% chance’ of joining the Reds, as per Sempre Milan.

Sky Sports Germany (as relayed by ESPN) added to the speculation after running a report earlier on Thursday claiming that Çalhanoglu’s switch to Old Trafford was ‘edging nearer’.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard shows his quality for Celtic against AC Milan with a cheeky dinked finish
Video: Early gift for Neil Lennon and Celtic as Tom Rogic fires them ahead against AC Milan
Done deal: Excellent news for Southampton as key player signs a new contract until 2025

However, a report from Stretty News squashed both of those reports after the United based outlet revealed that United have no interest in landing the 26-year-old.

Stretty’s claims have now been backed up by popular journalist Fabrizio Romano who has relayed information suggesting Paolo Maldini has confirmed that Çalhanoglu and AC Milan are in talks to extend the player’s deal.

More Stories Hakan Calhanoglu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.