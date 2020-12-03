Arsenal hold talks with impressive loanee as he looks set to commit his long term future to The Emirates

Arsenal have had plenty of problems in recent years where they’ve allowed players to enter the last 12 months of their deal, so at least it looks like lessons have been learned as they look to tie some of the younger players down to long term deals.

The latest appears to be young defender Zak Swanson after a report from Goal indicated that talks were ongoing about a new long term contract.

He still has a couple of years left on his existing deal, but it’s believed that the extension would see him ties to the club until 2024 at the very least.

He’s spending this season on loan with Dutch side MVV Maastricht, while he’s still slowly feeling his way into senior football but he does look like a useful prospect.

He’s a full back who can play on either side, but he also stands at 189cm tall so you have to think he could have some potential as a central defender, especially if Arteta persists with three at the back where he needs players who are comfortable on the ball to step out of the defence.

His main task just now is still breaking into the Maastricht side as a regular to prove that he deserves a chance on his return, but it’s still positive to see Arsenal taking care of any potential contract issues before they can arise.