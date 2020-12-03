Arsenal legend suggests position change that could get the best out of Mesut Ozil

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has suggested that Mesut Ozil could benefit from coming back into the team in a slightly different role to what he’s played previously.

The German playmaker has had a fine career but is no longer part of the Arsenal squad in what increasingly looks like a poor decision from manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have not clicked in attack this season, with even the prolific Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not looking his usual self due to a lack of service.

There is surely room for Ozil in this side, and Gilberto believes the former Real Madrid man could benefit from being given a slightly more advanced role than he’s used to.

Ozil has often been used in attacking midfield and sometimes out wide, but Gilberto would like to see him in more of a Dennis Bergkamp role, essentially playing off the main centre-forward.

It remains to be seen if Arteta would realistically consider it after freezing Ozil out this season, but Arsenal fans will probably agree with Gilberto that this is at least worth a try.

Gilberto Silva said: "Mesut Ozil is a very interesting case. It's been very tough for him since last season.

“When he was given a chance last season he wasn’t performing as well as we’d have liked. Maybe it was down to where he was playing on the pitch, in a middle three out to the side. Maybe that didn’t suit him.

“I’d love to see him play in that Dennis Bergkamp role just off the striker. Let him be the guy who gets the ball last before passing it on to the striker. I don’t think anyone has really tried him in that role alongside, or just off, a striker.”