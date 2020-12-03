Mikel Arteta already advised to make big call and drop Arsenal summer signing for Tottenham clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that manager Mikel Arteta should already be thinking about dropping “negative” summer signing Willian.

The Brazil international has not got off to a good start for the Gunners since his summer move from rivals Chelsea, and many fans will no doubt be questioning if his signing was a mistake.

Despite being a top performer during his time at Stamford Bridge, Willian has arrived at Arsenal at the tail-end of his career and has really not made the desired impact at all.

Wright believes Arteta should drop Willian for the upcoming North London Derby clash with Tottenham, calling for Reiss Nelson to come in in his place, or even Bukayo Saka in an unfamiliar wide-right role.

Wright expects, however, that Saka is more likely to play on the left, so Nelson should replace Willian on the right, with the AFC legend critical of the way he plays based on what he’s seen of him recently.

“I’d try to throw something else into the mix, Reiss Nelson or even Saka on the right,” Wright said on his podcast.

“But Saka’s going to be on the left so I’d put Reiss Nelson on the right instead of Willian because we know what Willian’s going to do.

“For me he’s been a little bit negative with the way he’s been playing, a lot of backwards passing.

“You need somebody who can at least get back and progress the ball.”