Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has named Jack Grealish as the kind of player his old club need right now.

The Brazilian, who won the 2003/04 Premier League title with Arsenal as part of their famous Invincibles side, would like to see more flair and creativity in this Gunners side.

Grealish has had a superb season in the Premier League and is now a regular for the England national team as well, and it seems inevitable that he’ll get a move to a bigger club at some point.

The Telegraph claim Aston Villa would now want £100million for their star player, which seems a bit expensive for Arsenal.

Still, Gilberto says if Arsenal are to improve then it might require forking out for big names like this, with Grealish named as someone who could be a replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

Gilberto Silva, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Tottenham v Arsenal, said: “If we want to talk about Mesut Ozil, then he’s actually the kind of playmaker that Arsenal really need. Arsenal need someone to come into the side and create chances – to give the ball to the forwards. I thought that player might have been Willian when he was brought in but he’s been playing out wide.

“Ozil could be the type of player Arsenal actually need to sign.

“I like Jack Grealish. I’ve spoken about him a lot. He has done an amazing job; he’d be a good fit for the team. If you see the way he plays, his ability and desire. He’s got quality, there is no doubt about that. He has been sensational this season.

“Good players are not cheap; this is the reality of football, but they make a huge impact. If the club decided in the future that they wanted to bring in a Jack Grealish, then they know it’s not going to be cheap. They’ll have to spend big.

“It’s not easy to find quality players at a good price; you have to understand the market very well and be at the front of a long list of many, many clubs who are all looking for similar players to improve their squads.”

A signing like Grealish would truly be the stuff of dreams for Arsenal, but the 25-year-old would likely feel he could do a lot better anyway and have his pick of some of Europe’s leading clubs.