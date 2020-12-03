“We are planning” – Mikel Arteta drops big hint over Arsenal’s January transfer plans

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped a big hint over the club’s January transfer window plans as his latest quotes suggest the club plan to be active.

The Gunners have endured a terrible start to the season, and it seems clear strengthening is needed despite the arrivals of big names in Willian, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes over the summer.

Arsenal are all the way down in 14th in the Premier League table, and have a shockingly poor record of just 10 goals from their first 10 fixtures, which shows clearly where the improvement needs to come.

With Arteta freezing Mesut Ozil out of his first-team squad this season, one imagines the club will already be working on replacing the German playmaker with a similar creative talent.

Arsenal fans will hope something good can be done, and may be encouraged by Arteta’s quotes as it sounds like the preparation is already beginning for an active winter window.

“We are planning, talking with Edu and with the club about the things we can do in January,” Arteta said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“But at the moment it’s pretty difficult, unpredictable as well in terms of places we are very restricted in the moment.