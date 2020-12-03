Barcelona open contract talks with Man United summer target

Barcelona have reportedly began contract renewal talks with winger Ousmane Dembele in an attempt to warn off interest from Manchester United.

Dembele, 23, first joined Barcelona back in 2017 after making an eye-watering £117m switch from Borussia Dortmund, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at the Nou Camp over three-years ago, Dembele has so far featured in 84 matches in all competitions and has scored just 22 goals.

Shockingly, the French winger’s time at Barcelona looked set to come to an end during the summer transfer window after a report from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed United were in talks to bring him to England on loan.

Sancho deal between Manchester United and BVB is still at the same point, right now. BVB always asked for €120m or nothing – it’s up to #MUFC.

One of the backup options is Ousmane Démbélé – Man Utd are negotiating with Barça, offering a loan and trying to convince the player. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020



However, a proposed move to Old Trafford for Dembele failed to materialise and now it appears his Spanish side are keen to renew his services beyond his current 2022 contract.

According to a recent report from ESPN, Barcelona have opened contract renewal talks with their French World Cup winner in the hope a new deal will fend off any more advancements from United.

ESPN claim that Barcelona are aware that United remain keen on Dembele, despite failing to land him in the summer, however, with talks now underway to tie the Frenchman down on a new long-term deal, United look set to miss out on the winger, again.