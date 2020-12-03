Menu

Revealed: Chelsea could clinch signing of free agent instead of pursuing £80m target

West Ham FC
Posted by

Chelsea could reportedly save themselves £80million or more in the transfer market as they pursue the signing of Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Austria international is nearing the end of his contract with Bayern and looks increasingly likely to leave the Allianz Arena on a free transfer at the end of the season.

MORE: Olivier Giroud breaks two records with stunning four-goal haul as Chelsea thrash Sevilla

Chelsea are among the clubs being strongly linked with Alaba, who has also been targeted by the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool, according to various reports.

The Blues, however, could now see Alaba as a bargain alternative to West Ham’s Declan Rice, according to the Daily Star.

Rice has long been linked with Chelsea after impressing with the Hammers, and is expected to command a fee of at least £80m in the near future, though one imagines his value could continue to rise.

david alaba

David Alaba in action for Bayern Munich

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United have already lost more home games this season than in the whole of 2019/20
“We are planning” – Mikel Arteta drops big hint over Arsenal’s January transfer plans
Manchester United and PSG set strange and unique Champions League record

Alaba can also play defensive midfield and centre-back, however, so Chelsea could now turn to him as a free signing next summer.

This could be smart business by the west London giants, though some might argue Rice would be more of a worthwhile long-term investment.

Rice is only 21 years of age and surely has many of his best years ahead of him, while Alaba will be 29 next season and might have already peaked.

More Stories David Alaba Declan Rice Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.