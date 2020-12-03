Olivier Giroud joins VERY exclusive club with four-goal haul for Chelsea vs Sevilla

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has joined a very exclusive club with his four goals for the Blues against Sevilla last night in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard’s side won 4-0 against Sevilla, with Giroud the undoubted star of the match with a stunning performance up front to make history.

Giroud is now one of just 12 players to ever score four goals in a single game in the Champions League.

The France international joins big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the list, and even fewer of those managed it over the age of 30.

Giroud is now the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League, and he’s also the first Chelsea player since Lampard all the way back in 2010 to score four in a single game in all competitions.

What a night it was for the 34-year-old, who hasn’t even been a regular for CFC for much of this season so far.

Despite that, Giroud already has more goals than Ronaldo and Messi in this season’s Champions League despite this being only his first start in this season’s edition of the competition.