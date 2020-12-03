Chelsea will listen to offers for first-team duo in January as Premier League intensifies

Chelsea clearly had the money to go out and sign several big names in the summer, but their attempts to offload some of the fringe players struggled due to bad timing.

Most clubs didn’t have money to spend so it meant that Chelsea were never going to get a reasonable price if they wanted to get rid of anyone, but there may be some hopes that circumstances have changed for a few clubs going into January.

Improving the defence was a key focus for Frank Lampard in the summer as several players arrived, so a report from ESPN has now indicated that Chelsea will listen to offers for Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori.

It’s not clear if this would be an attempt to free up space for any new arrivals or simply an effort to reduce the squad size and the wage bill, but it appears there is interest in both players.

Tomori may only leave on loan at this point with the report indicating that Everton are hoping to take him on a temporary deal, while it’s also believed that Rudiger is attracting interest from Spurs and West Ham.

They go on to state that both players were close to an exit in the summer but the deals collapsed at late stages for various reasons, but deals could be more likely in January after they’ve seen that they won’t get many chances to play.