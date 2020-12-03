Menu

“Doesn’t make sense” – These Arsenal fans are gutted as Arteta leaves young star on the bench vs Rapid Vienna

The Europa League has provided Arsenal with a welcome escape from the Premier League so far this season, so tonight’s game against Rapid Vienna is a good chance for Mikel Arteta to get his team back on track.

They’ve produced some bad performances and some even worse results in recent weeks so the pressure is starting to build, so you could understand if Arteta decided to play some of his big players in the hope that it might give them a confidence boost.

The actual line up features plenty of changes from Sunday and it’s not a major surprise, but some of these players have to believe they can force their way into the Premier League side if they play well tonight:

David Luiz is listed with a head injury which has to raise even more questions about the decision to let him play on against Wolves, while Pablo Mari has a chance to show what he could bring to the team.

Nicolas Pepe can continue his search for redemption after the red card incident against Wolves, while it could also be a chance for Lacazette to get a much needed goal or two.

READ MORE: Former PGMOL boss Keith Hackett on head injuries in football – We must act before someone dies on the field

Arsenal do have a six point lead with only two games left so they’re pretty much through to the next round, so it looks like the fans were hoping to see some of the younger players get a chance:

