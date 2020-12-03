Done deal: Excellent news for Southampton as key player signs a new contract until 2025

It’s easy to forget that Jan Bednarek is only 24 because it feels like he’s been around for much longer, but he’s finally starting to mature into a good quality Premier League centre back for Southampton.

It took him a season or two to settle in after moving from Polish side Lech Poznan, but he established himself as a key starter last season and that’s carried through to this campaign where he’s started every game.

It was reported that he signed a five year deal when he initially joined in 2017 so a new contract wasn’t a complete necessity, but it’s fully deserved after breaking into the team.

Southampton’s website have just confirmed that he’s agreed a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2025 at least, while you have to think there will be a decent pay rise in there for him too.

The timing of the deal seems perfect when you consider his fine form but also the impending Brexit regulations which could make it tricky for some EU players to get work permits, although that could be a coincidence as he’s a regular for Poland so he should easily qualify.