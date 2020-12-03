Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is FIRST ON THE LIST for Arsenal if they sack Mikel Arteta

It’s amazing how quickly opinions have changed when it comes to Mikel Arteta, but a horrible run of results at a huge club is always going to result in increased pressure.

He was recently receiving praise for some smart recruitment and setting the club up for long term success, but the same old Arsenal problems are starting to come around again and there are serious suggestions that he could be sacked.

Since Arsene Wenger left they’ve tried the high regarded “Europa League standard” boss in Unai Emery and the up and coming coach who’s learned under the best in Mikel Arteta, so the next boss would need to go in a different direction.

They absolutely have the option to follow the current trend by bringing in a club legend, but a report from Italian outlet Stadiosport has indicated that former Chelsea and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is first on the list.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend suggests position change that could get the best out of Mesut Ozil

It’s hard to imagine he’s a name who’ll have the Arsenal fans jumping up and down with excitement, while he’s had bitter fallouts with Juventus and Chelsea in recent years to the red flags are there.

If you want to look at the positive then his best spell came in charge of Napoli, and Arsenal are the equivalent of Napoli instead of Chelsea and Juventus these days.

They aren’t the biggest team in the country who can expect to win every game, but they are in a position where they should be challenging for Champions League football, while the title won’t be out of reach if everything clicks.

His arrival would re-ignite the Jorginho rumours instantly and he would need to overhaul the defence if he wants them to fit into his usual style, but at least he gives him teams a clear identity and plan.

It’s hard to believe that Arteta would be sacked at this point although a few more losses could make it likely, while a manager like Sarri could be the best that Arsenal could hope for just now.