Former Real Madrid ace declared bankrupt by Dutch court

Former Real Madrid and Everton ace Royston Drenthe has been declared bankrupt in his native Holland.

Drenthe, 33, joined Real Madrid from Feyenoord in 2007 in a transfer which cost Los Blancos £12.6m, as per Transfermarkt.

The once pacey attacker featured in 65 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, but only managed to score four and set five up during his four-year spell.

In an attempt to reignite his career, Drenthe joined Premier League club Everton on a season-long loan where he went on to be directly involved in 11 goals in 27 matches.

However, with the Toffees failing to try and make Drenthe’s move a permanent one, the Dutch winger eventually returned to the Santiago Bernabéu before leaving for free in 2013.

Despite initially retiring at just 29-years-old, Drenthe made a comeback and now currently plays for Dutch third tier side Kozakken Boys.

A shock report has emerged from Spanish outlet Marca who claim that the once exciting attacker has now been declared bankrupt by the District Court of Zeeland-West-Brabant.

Drenthe is quoted in the report as saying that he is “not easily scared by such things” as an accountant continues to control the assets of the Dutchman.