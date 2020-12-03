Menu

Olivier Giroud breaks two records with stunning four-goal haul as Chelsea thrash Sevilla

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Olivier Giroud made two pieces of history last night as he scored all four goals for Chelsea as they thrashed Sevilla 4-0.

The Blues were in superb form as they earned a big win in Spain to continue their strong start in this season’s Champions League, and it was a night to remember for Giroud in particular.

MORE: Cesc Fabregas sends classy tribute to former Chelsea teammate Olivier Giroud after four goal haul against Sevilla

The France international hasn’t always been a regular starter for Chelsea in recent times, but he showed his quality with a remarkable four goals in a single game that will go down in history.

Firstly, Giroud is the first ever player to score four goals in one game for Chelsea in the Champions League, according to Opta Joe…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer concedes he may have made mistake during Man United’s defeat to PSG
Cesc Fabregas sends classy tribute to former Chelsea teammate Olivier Giroud after four goal haul against Sevilla
Video: Bruno Fernandes screams at Solskjaer to make Man United substitution after Marcus Rashford injury

They add that Giroud is also the first player to score four goals for CFC in any competition since current manager Frank Lampard did it all the way back in 2010.

On top of that, the 34-year-old is now also the oldest player ever to score a hat-trick in the Champions League since it changed from the European Cup format, according to Opta…

More Stories Olivier Giroud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.