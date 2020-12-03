Olivier Giroud breaks two records with stunning four-goal haul as Chelsea thrash Sevilla

Olivier Giroud made two pieces of history last night as he scored all four goals for Chelsea as they thrashed Sevilla 4-0.

The Blues were in superb form as they earned a big win in Spain to continue their strong start in this season’s Champions League, and it was a night to remember for Giroud in particular.

The France international hasn’t always been a regular starter for Chelsea in recent times, but he showed his quality with a remarkable four goals in a single game that will go down in history.

Firstly, Giroud is the first ever player to score four goals in one game for Chelsea in the Champions League, according to Opta Joe…

4 – Olivier Giroud is the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a game since Frank Lampard in March 2010 vs Aston Villa, while he's the first to net four for Chelsea in a European Cup/Champions League game. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/p3k9sdCz9k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020

They add that Giroud is also the first player to score four goals for CFC in any competition since current manager Frank Lampard did it all the way back in 2010.

On top of that, the 34-year-old is now also the oldest player ever to score a hat-trick in the Champions League since it changed from the European Cup format, according to Opta…