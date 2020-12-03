Manchester United and other clubs would now face paying as much as £100million for the transfer of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, according to the Telegraph.

The Red Devils targeted Grealish in the summer, or at least manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted him, but the club failed to deliver him, according to ESPN.

United were also supposedly offered the signing of Grealish for around £80m but turned it down to focus on signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to Stretty News, and it looks like they could really live to regret that decision.

The Telegraph now report that Grealish’s value has only risen further, and it would take a bid of £100m to persuade Villa to let him go.

Man Utd surely still need a player of this type, however, having failed to land Sancho in the summer, and with a lack of other quality attacking midfield players in Solskjaer’s squad.

Grealish has had a superb season and is surely ready for a big move to a club like United or a similar top side.

Manchester City have also been linked with the England international by the Independent, while Chelsea legend Alan Hudson recently told CaughtOffside that he’d love to see the Blues break the bank for him.

“If I were Frank I’d break the bank for Jack Grealish and have a Kante/Grealish and Pulisic midfield,” Hudson told CaughtOffside. “That midfield area will always be the key to the team’s progress … Look at Manchester City since they lost the best: David Silva.”