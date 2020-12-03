Lionel Messi may have no choice over Barcelona future as the club can’t afford to pay their players in January

It’s been clear for a while that Barcelona have been saddled with a truly dreadful president in Josep Maria Bartomeu, but the Covid-19 situation has made things so much worse.

He’s overseen a regime which has effectively blocked off the route between the B team and the first team, while they’ve thrown eye-watering amounts of money at Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembele in a desperate attempt to keep up with Real Madrid.

It all came to a head in the summer when it looked like Lionel Messi would finally leave the club, but it’s starting to look like Barca won’t have any choice but to let him go due to their financial situation:

? CRISIS TOTAL EN EL BARÇA?Tusquets, pdte. de la junta gestora: ? “Los jugadores no cobrarán

la mensualidad de enero”. ? “La situación económica

es pésima. Es preocupante”. ? “Hubiese vendido a Messi”. ?? “Hay trozos del Camp Nou

que se están cayendo”. ?? Vía Rac1 pic.twitter.com/Ege7n01LtR — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 3, 2020

Carles Tusquets is Barca’s interim president, and the main takeaway from this is that the club cannot afford to pay their players in January, while he also says he would’ve sold Messi in the summer to help with the financial situation.

He goes on to call the financial situation worrisome and lousy, so it genuinely looks like Barcelona are going to be in real trouble unless they can somehow find someone to pump a lot of money into the club.

This suggests that the money simply won’t be there to retain Messi unless he signs a team-friendly contract, so the outcome of the Presidential election could be huge for his future.

You also have to think he’s somewhat over-emphasizing the club’s situation when it comes to wages because players will look to leave and La Liga may have to get involved too.

It’s clear that the situation at the Nou Camp is grim, but it appears that the full details are yet to emerge.