Crystal Palace star eyed for surprise transfer to La Liga giants

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is a reported transfer target for La Liga side Real Betis.

The struggling Spaniards have the worst defensive record in La Liga at the moment, and Estadio Deportivo claim they’re set to turn their attention to Sakho to solve the issue.

Sakho has had a fine career at Palace, having previously shone for the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain as well, and he could be a useful addition for Betis.

Estadio Deportivo claim it’s most likely that the Andalusian outfit will swoop for Sakho on a free transfer when his contract at Selhurst Park expires at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old could in theory negotiate a move for next summer from January onwards, so it will be interesting to see how this deal develops in the weeks ahead.

Sakho has played 74 games for Palace in all competitions since joining the club five years ago.

