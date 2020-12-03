Menu

Manchester United and PSG set strange and unique Champions League record

Manchester United lost 3-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain last night as both teams set a strange and unique record in the Champions League.

Bizarrely, this now means that each of the first four games played between these teams in Europe’s top club competition have been won by the away side.

According to Opta in the tweet below, this is the first time this has happened between two opponents in their first four meetings…

Two goals from Neymar and one from Marquinhos gave PSG the 3-1 victory at Old Trafford last night, while United won 2-1 at the Parc des Princes earlier in this season’s group stage.

Back in the 2018/19 season it was the same story, with PSG winning 2-0 at Man Utd’s ground before the Red Devils went to Paris and claimed a 3-1 victory.

This will just have to go down as one of those strange things that happens in football, but United fans will also be concerned about their poor home form so far this season.

