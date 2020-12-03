Man United have no intention of signing free agent star despite reports of a deal being 90% likely

In a time where money is tight it’s understandable that clubs will show an interest in players who won’t require a transfer fee, but there’s absolutely no point in hoarding players who are never going to play.

Hakan Calhanoglu has been a standout for AC Milan over the past couple of years and his contract is due to expire in the summer, so it led to a report from Christian Falk which indicated he had a 90% chance of signing for Man United this summer.

The problem is that it was impossible to see where he would actually fit into the Man United team just now.

He’s a creative midfielder who likes to drift around and create space rather than beating players with pace, but he would simply compliment the two strongest areas of the United team.

He’s never going to start in the middle ahead of Bruno Fernandes while Pogba and van de Beek look like better options, and Solskjaer has Rashford and Martial to use on the left flank if he wants a right footed player to cut inside.

Our colleagues at Stretty News have reached out to a source who’s close to the situation, and they have confirmed there is no interest from United’s side in this transfer.

It makes total sense because there are other areas of the team which need to be improved, while it also suggests this was purely talk from an agent to force a few extra pennies out of AC Milan when it comes to contract talks.