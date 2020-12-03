Manchester United have overtaken an unwanted record following their 3-1 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last night.

Goals from Neymar and Marquinhos gave PSG the three points at Old Trafford, and continued United’s awful start to the season in home games.

Remarkably, Man Utd have now already lost more home matches in just eight appearances this season than they did in the 28 times they played at Old Trafford last term.

See below for this rather worrying stat from Opta Joe…

4 – Manchester United have now lost more of their eight home games in all competitions this season (4) than they did in 28 matches at Old Trafford last term (3). Wheel. pic.twitter.com/XJv9VZ4caZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020

United were beaten 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season, and were soon after thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Even out-of-form Arsenal managed a 1-0 win away to United back in November, and now PSG have added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s misery on home soil.

It’s not clear what’s behind this, but MUFC need to sort it out as soon as possible if they are to be competitive this season.

Old Trafford is normally something of a fortress for this club, so Solskjaer will no doubt come under big pressure if he cannot turn this worrying trend around.