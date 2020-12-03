Menu

Manchester United star aims dig at Neymar antics after PSG defeat

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has aimed a dig at Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar after last night’s Champions League defeat at Old Trafford.

Neymar scored twice for PSG to give the visitors an important 3-1 victory, with the Brazil international no doubt silencing some critics at last after putting in a fine performance in a big away game in Europe.

McTominay, however, was clearly left unimpressed with Neymar, whom he clashed with on the pitch, especially at half time as they left for the dressing room in a heated exchange, as seen in the video clip below…

Speaking after the game, it seems pretty clear the Scotland international was taking aim at Neymar when he talked about some of the reactions from their players whenever it came to physical challenges.

McTominay declined to say too much, however, as he feared he might get himself in trouble if he were completely honest with his thoughts.

“The reaction of their players is [shakes head]…” McTominay said afterwards, as quoted by the Metro.

“I’ve got nothing to say about that, you get in trouble if you start speaking about that and the referee.”

