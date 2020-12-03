Manchester United to seek partnership with European club to gain transfer edge

Manchester United could reportedly be set to forge a partnership with a European club to get around potential post-Brexit transfer restrictions.

According to The Athletic, United and other Premier League clubs could perhaps seek to gain an edge in the transfer market with regards to signing Under-18 players from abroad once the UK has fully left the European Union.

It will become much harder for English teams to have that same edge in the transfer market as they did before, but The Athletic note that Manchester City have an agreement with Girona and others could now look to do similar.

This could in theory allow clubs to send young players out on loan before registering them to their first-team squads, and The Athletic report that United in particular are looking into striking a deal like this up.

The Red Devils have had some success in bringing in top young talent from abroad, and it would be useful to be able to continue to do so, even if they also have plenty of quality homegrown players coming through their academy.

The English game is now much more of a global brand than it used to be, and having the pick of the world’s best talent is surely essential for top clubs like United and their big six rivals.