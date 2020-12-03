“This is football, not ballet!” – Former Man Utd star absolutely rips into Red Devils misfit

Former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis has absolutely ripped into current club captain Harry Maguire after his unconvincing form for the Red Devils.

The England international has not been at his best for much of his time at Man Utd, despite previously looking a superb centre-back at previous clubs Leicester City and Hull City.

Kanchelskis thinks Maguire is not ideal as United captain, saying he looks a weak character in comparison to greats such as Roy Keane and Bryan Robson.

“He’s not someone that inspires you like a Roy Keane. He’s a little bit quiet and doesn’t really sparkle,” Kanchelskis told American Gambler.

“You look at how Roy Keane and Bryan Robson used to fight on the pitch, he’s a little bit quiet and needs some determination and be a bit more aggressive.

“This is football; it’s not ballet.”

This is damning from Kanchelskis but most United fans would probably agree that there is at least a ring of truth to it.

Maguire may be a fine player but it increasingly looks like Bruno Fernandes would be the far more natural choice to lead this side.