Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticised for overlooking “quality player” at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been criticised for continuing to leave midfielder Donny van de Beek out of his side.

The Netherlands international has looked hugely promising since joining from Ajax in the summer, but has still for some reason failed to nail down a regular starting place for United.

It’s unclear why Solskjaer is being so slow to bed him in to his team, but former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks it’s a mistake from the Norwegian tactician.

Van de Beek has surely shown he’s worth of more playing time, with the 23-year-old looking a fine young talent during his time at Ajax and showing his potential again despite limited opportunities at Man Utd.

Robinson, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Tottenham v Arsenal, said: “Ole hasn’t got a settled formation, he’s not got a settled starting line-up that he prefers. Donny van de Beek should be getting more playing time in my opinion; I think he’s a quality player.

“The next six weeks are huge for the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. Qualification for the Champions League knockout stages is a must. The Carabao Cup comes back in, the FA Cup comes in in January and they’ve got the league to play for.

“It’s all going to come thick and fast for them and I suspect these next few weeks will go a long way towards telling us where Ole is going to find himself come the end of the season.

“Defensively I think they need more; I don’t think they’re strong enough. And going forward I’d like to see Van de Beek playing more.”

Red Devils fans will probably agree with Robinson’s assessment, and it’s clear either way that something needs to change in this United side at the moment.

Solskjaer needs to reshuffle his side a bit and including Van de Beek in his first XI more often would surely be a good start.