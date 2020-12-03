Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been slammed by pundit Frank Leboeuf for the way he handled the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last night.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 at home to PSG, with two goals from Neymar and one from Marquinhos giving the Ligue 1 giants a big three points as things got up in Group H.

Fred ended up getting sent off and Leboeuf thinks Solskjaer should have replaced the struggling Brazilian with either Paul Pogba or Donny van de Beek.

The Frenchman slammed Solskjaer for poor management on this, as it ended up costing the Norwegian tactician with Fred’s dismissal later on.

It’s certainly puzzling to once again see Van de Beek left out by Solskjaer, with the summer signing from Ajax barely getting any opportunities since his move and only entering the game in the 79th minute last night.

Leboeuf says that signing now looks crazy considering how little he’s been trusted by his manager.

“If you don’t have Pogba, you have Van de Beek,” said Leboeuf on ESPN, as quoted by the Metro.

“You have to really wonder why they bought Van de Beek during the pre-season. Because that’s absolutely crazy. And that’s some bad coaching.”