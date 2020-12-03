Messi to PSG, Barcelona reunion, stunning double Man City transfer – where is Neymar planning to play with Messi next season?

Neymar has made it clear he wants to play with Lionel Messi again next season as he dropped this transfer bombshell after Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Manchester United last night.

“I want to play with Messi again,” Neymar says in the video clip below.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch.

“I’m sure that next year, we have to do it again.”

Neymar: “What I want most is to play and enjoy with him (Messi) again. Next year we have to do it” pic.twitter.com/7T88pSl8JQ — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) December 2, 2020

What wasn’t clear from Neymar’s quotes was where he was planning on playing with Messi, so what are the most realistic options?

Messi to PSG

This perhaps seems the most likely scenario, with Messi’s future at Barcelona looking in doubt for some time now after he went public about wanting to leave the club in the summer.

Since then, we’ve seen ESPN Argentina claim PSG have contacted his father about a possible move to the Parc des Princes, and it makes sense as a good stage for the Barca forward to end his career.

Messi would make big money at PSG, who are certainly one of very few clubs in world football who could afford his wage demands, and the Argentine may also relish the chance of playing with Neymar again in the French capital, along with the challenge of helping PSG win the Champions League for the first time.

Neymar back to Barcelona

Neymar returning to Barcelona would be the dream for fans of the Catalan giants, and it could be a huge step in terms of both keeping Messi happy for a little longer, and replacing him after he leaves or retires.

AS have reported on Neymar trying to get back to Barca without success, and it remains to be seen if the Brazil international would now really push for it considering the poor state his old club are in.

Neymar’s departure from Barcelona in 2017 sent shockwaves through world football, and his emotional return would no doubt be another huge story, but we’re not sure it’s currently looking the most likely outcome here.

Messi and Neymar to Man City

Finally, probably the most fanciful scenario is that Neymar and Messi could BOTH be heading to Manchester City.

The Daily Mirror have bee among the sources to strongly link Messi as a target for his old manager Pep Guardiola, and signing Neymar as well would be quite the statement from the ambitious Premier League giants.

This, however, is surely not going to happen, because even a club like City would struggle to afford these two superstars, while it’s debatable if both are even needed when Guardiola already has the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez in his attack.

Whatever happens, Neymar’s quotes are hugely intriguing and this will no doubt be a saga to keep an eye on in the months ahead!