Tottenham cleared to seal transfer of summer target with £45m bid in January

Tottenham FC
Tottenham are reportedly in the clear to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this January as long as they pay £45million for him.

The Slovakia international has been a top performer for Inter and could be an excellent addition to almost any top side in Europe, so Spurs would surely love to have him on board.

According to the latest from Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast, Tottenham can sign Skriniar for just £45m this January as Inter desperately need the money from his sale.

Spurs were interested in signing Skriniar during the summer, according to additional information from the Sun, so this is hugely encouraging news for Jose Mourinho if he still wants the 25-year-old centre-back.

Given that Tottenham bid farewell to key player Jan Vertonghen during the summer, another signing in defence could make sense as a priority for the north Londoners this January.

inter milan centre-back milan skriniar

Milan Skriniar could leave Inter Milan for Tottenham for just £45million

If they can bring Skriniar in for such a low fee, it could end up being an incredibly shrewd piece of business, though we imagine other big sides might also show an interest if Romano’s claims are accurate.

It’s not often players of this calibre are made available for such a reasonable price, and Skriniar could easily do a job for other big names short of defenders, such as Manchester United and Liverpool, to name just two examples.

