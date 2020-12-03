Menu

Video: Neymar makes stunning Messi transfer revelation immediately after PSG beat Man United

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar made a surprising transfer revelation after his side beat Manchester United in the Champions League last night.

Out of the blue, the Brazil international revealed he has a desire to play with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi again next season.

See below as Neymar dropped this bombshell just after scoring twice in PSG’s 3-1 win at Man Utd…

“I want to play with Messi again,” Neymar said.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch.

“I’m sure that next year, we have to do it again.”

Neymar may be hinting at a return to Barcelona, or could even be planning to link up with Messi somewhere else, with the Argentine’s Nou Camp future far from certain at the moment.

