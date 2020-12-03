“Not for me” – These Celtic fans insist they saw nothing tonight against AC Milan that justifies Neil Lennon keeping his job

Neil Lennon kept his job after some woeful displays against Sparta Prague and Ross County, so it’s hard to see any way that his future at the club rested on the result of a meaningless game away to AC Milan.

There were some positive signs as Celtic went 2-0 up early on and we all know that Lennon will focus on that after the game, but the same old defensive frailties are there and the capitulation was inevitable.

You can argue that it’s not the manager’s fault that his defence is completely incapable of performing the absolute basics properly, but he has to take plenty of the blame for his role in this too.

There’s also the problem that it’s easier to change a manager than it is to replace several players in a team, so they simply have to beat an in-form St Johnstone side on Sunday if he wants to keep his job.

Plenty of fans were furious at the weekend as they descended on Celtic Park to make their feelings clear, while the feeling towards Lennon hasn’t really subsided after the game this evening:

We have won 2/11 conceeding 27 but aye back lennon — Jack ??? (@Jack_M1888) December 3, 2020

I thinks it’s time for Lennon to go, I thought he had got his act together at the start of the game but enough is enough. ?? — Craig Day (@craigo6788) December 3, 2020

Did we see anything that warrants Lennon keeping his job? Not for me — Graham (@kellar86) December 3, 2020

1. Lennon needs to go

2. Frazer Forster needs to be contacted ASAP for January

3. McGregor, Christie & Brown need to stop getting handed get out of jail free cards

4. Lawwell needs to be ran out of the board room

5. Bring back Bobo, Johan & Joos#Celtic — Paul Sheahan (@sheahanbhoy10) December 3, 2020

2 wins in 11 games and Neil Lennon will still continue as manager. — ?mac (@Ceezo_) December 3, 2020

Honest to God whats it going to take for Lennon to get the bag @CelticFC????????? — Craig Williamson (@CraigWilliamso9) December 3, 2020