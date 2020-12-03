Menu

“Not for me” – These Celtic fans insist they saw nothing tonight against AC Milan that justifies Neil Lennon keeping his job

AC Milan
Posted by

Neil Lennon kept his job after some woeful displays against Sparta Prague and Ross County, so it’s hard to see any way that his future at the club rested on the result of a meaningless game away to AC Milan.

There were some positive signs as Celtic went 2-0 up early on and we all know that Lennon will focus on that after the game, but the same old defensive frailties are there and the capitulation was inevitable.

You can argue that it’s not the manager’s fault that his defence is completely incapable of performing the absolute basics properly, but he has to take plenty of the blame for his role in this too.

READ MORE: Video: Angry Celtic fans gather at Celtic Park to protest after defeat to Ross County

There’s also the problem that it’s easier to change a manager than it is to replace several players in a team, so they simply have to beat an in-form St Johnstone side on Sunday if he wants to keep his job.

Plenty of fans were furious at the weekend as they descended on Celtic Park to make their feelings clear, while the feeling towards Lennon hasn’t really subsided after the game this evening:

More Stories Neil Lennon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.