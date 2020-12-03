(Photo) Jose Mourinho hilariously takes dig at Spurs squad with latest Instagram post

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is quickly becoming a social media icon.

The Spurs manager has taken to his Instagram once again to troll his side after their lacklustre performance against LASK earlier this evening in a game which ended 3-3.

Mourinho is now preparing his side for a tense North London Derby against arch-rivals Arsenal on Sunday but concerns have clearly been raised over his side’s showing in Austria tonight.

Spurs fell behind to LASK and despite going on to lead the match on two occasions, the London side were unable to see off their Austrian counterparts as their opponent’s bagged a late equaliser.

Taking to his social media after the match, Mourinho hilariously posted a picture pitch-side with the caption: “Training tomorrow but at 12:00.”