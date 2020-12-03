Potential double boost for Real Madrid as signing key target would hasten Lionel Messi’s Barcelona departure

Real Madrid already love signing huge names to excite the fans, so imagine how happy they’ll be if that had a knock on effect to Barcelona where they would also lose Lionel Messi.

It genuinely sounds like that could be the case if they manage to take Kylian Mbappe from PSG, so it’s interesting to see that RMC Sport are reporting it as a genuine possibility.

PSG are desperate to add Messi to their squad to play with Neymar again, but they simply cannot afford to pay the wages for all three players.

The key to this happening would be Mbappe moving to Real Madrid, but that’s beginning to look increasingly likely as contract talks stall and he looks set to enter the final 18 months of his deal.

Losing a player like Mbappe on a free cannot be an option for the Parisians, but it’s believed they would still be looking for €200m to let him go this summer so that could be too much for Real given their current financial situation.

They also indicate that Messi was open to moving to PSG in the summer before Barcelona prevented him from leaving, so this could be a dream summer for Real.

Reports from Spain have indicated that Barca cannot afford to pay their players next month, so if Real can sign a game changer and significantly weaken their rivals then they should be set for years of dominance.