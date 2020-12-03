Sol Campbell interviewed over Sunderland managerial vacancy, decision could be imminent

Premier League legend Sol Campbell has been interviewed over the managerial vacancy at League One club Sunderland, CaughtOffside understands.

The former Arsenal, Tottenham and England defender has previously had spells in charge of Macclesfield Town and Southend United, and could now be in line for a return to coaching after holding talks with Sunderland.

A close source has revealed to CaughtOffside that Campbell was interviewed by the Black Cats yesterday, and there could be an update on the outcome of these talks at some point today.

The 46-year-old could be part of a major shake up at the Stadium of Light, with the club also set to appoint a new technical director.

It will be interesting to see what decision Sunderland come to, and it would no doubt be great to see a former player like Campbell also forge a successful career in management.

Sunderland are currently 7th in the League One table, so could be in with a decent chance of promotion back to the Championship by the end of the season.