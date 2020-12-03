“Take a leaf out of his book” Former Chelsea star tells Tammy Abraham to learn from Man United striker

There was plenty of uproar at the end of the transfer window when Man United signed Edinson Cavani, but it’s starting to look like a masterstroke.

His ability was never in doubt but it seems like the United fans were upset that he was a cheaper short-term option, although he’s clearly improved the team so it looks like a wise choice from the club to bring him in.

He’s getting a lot of compliments for his movement and his desire to attack the ball around the box, while it also looks like players from other clubs could learn a thing or two from him.

Our colleagues at Chelsea News recently interviewed one of their former stars David Speedie and the topic of Tammy Abraham came up, specifically with his ability in the air.

Speedie was quick to compliment Cavani as a striker that he admired because of his movement, and he suggested that Abraham should be looking to learn a few things by watching him:

“What I don’t see sometimes is players busting a gut to get into the box. I saw the other day Cavani came on for Man United. Now, if you watch that guy, take a leaf out of his book.”

“As soon as that foot’s being pulled back out wide, he’s on his bike and he’s busting a gut because he’s desperate to score. If you’re more desperate to score, you’ll get in there more and score more goals. Looking at our players, they’re not busting a gut, I don’t think, to get in and score.”

Cavani may not be perfect and he has received criticism in the past for needing several chances to score, but there’s no doubt that his movement is up there with the best.

Abraham is still battling to be considered as a regular starting option for Chelsea, so if he can add an extra edge to his game where he can find extra space in the box then that could also take him to the next level.