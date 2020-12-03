Menu

Video: Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard shows his quality for Celtic against AC Milan with a cheeky dinked finish

Arsenal FC
Posted by

There will always be a worry about Celtic players being able to step up to the highest level, but Arsenal have already seen with Kieran Tierney that there are top quality players who can be bought for a reasonable fee.

HITC recently reported that Odsonne Edouard could be the next player to make the move between the two clubs, and he has all the tools to be a top quality player in the Premier League.

He’s demonstrated his quality in the Europa League plenty of times in the past couple of years, and this cheeky dinked finish to put Celtic 2-0 up away to AC Milan is another fine example:

Pictures from BT Sport

More Stories Odsonne Edouard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.