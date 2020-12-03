Video: Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard shows his quality for Celtic against AC Milan with a cheeky dinked finish

There will always be a worry about Celtic players being able to step up to the highest level, but Arsenal have already seen with Kieran Tierney that there are top quality players who can be bought for a reasonable fee.

HITC recently reported that Odsonne Edouard could be the next player to make the move between the two clubs, and he has all the tools to be a top quality player in the Premier League.

He’s demonstrated his quality in the Europa League plenty of times in the past couple of years, and this cheeky dinked finish to put Celtic 2-0 up away to AC Milan is another fine example:

Odsonne Edouard! Such a clever finish from the Frenchman! ? Celtic couldn’t have asked for a better start against AC Milan! ? pic.twitter.com/TyTAjXaEAK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 3, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport