Menu

Video: Duje Cop sacrifices his body against the post to score for Standard Liege against Rangers

Europa League
Posted by

It’s often said that football at the highest level will come down to which players are willing to make the biggest sacrifices to win the game, but this is some next level stuff from Duje Cop.

He’s fully aware that he’s got an excellent chance to score against Rangers here, but he will need to allow some of his more delicate body parts to collide with force against the goalpost:

Pictures from BT Sport

It probably wasn’t even worth it because Rangers went straight up the other end and got a penalty to equalise, while you can see from the player’s reaction that this was a sore one.

More Stories Duje Cop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.