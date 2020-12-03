Video: Early gift for Neil Lennon and Celtic as Tom Rogic fires them ahead against AC Milan

Celtic don’t really have a chance of progressing through to the next round of the Europa League, so the tie against AC Milan is really just a chance for the team to build some confidence after a poor run.

Neil Lennon’s position as manager doesn’t feel secure but it’s hard to see him being sacked tonight unless it’s utterly embarrassing.

Celtic have actually been given an early boost thanks to some horrific play from AC Milan at the back, and Tom Rogic is never going to pass up a chance like this:

The perfect start for Celtic at the San Siro! ? A mistake from Rade Kruni? and Tom Rogic is quick to capitalise! ? pic.twitter.com/UwJuwkT7Q6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 3, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport