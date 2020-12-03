Menu

Video: Early gift for Neil Lennon and Celtic as Tom Rogic fires them ahead against AC Milan

AC Milan
Posted by

Celtic don’t really have a chance of progressing through to the next round of the Europa League, so the tie against AC Milan is really just a chance for the team to build some confidence after a poor run.

Neil Lennon’s position as manager doesn’t feel secure but it’s hard to see him being sacked tonight unless it’s utterly embarrassing.

Celtic have actually been given an early boost thanks to some horrific play from AC Milan at the back, and Tom Rogic is never going to pass up a chance like this:

Pictures from BT Sport

More Stories Tom Rogic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.