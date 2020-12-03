Menu

Video: Eddie Nketiah scores at the second attempt to finish a fantastic flowing Arsenal move vs Rapid Vienna

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Although they might be struggling domestically, this Arsenal team have proven they can play some lovely stuff against some inferior Europa League teams this season.

The game against Rapid Vienna is effectively over at half time after Eddie Nketiah put them 3-0 up, and it could be talked about as one of the goals of the week if he managed to finish it first time:

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sport

The passing and the movement from the players is incredible, but it will invariably lead to questions over why they can’t do this on a more regular basis.

More Stories Eddie Nketiah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.