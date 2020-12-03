Video: Eddie Nketiah scores at the second attempt to finish a fantastic flowing Arsenal move vs Rapid Vienna

Although they might be struggling domestically, this Arsenal team have proven they can play some lovely stuff against some inferior Europa League teams this season.

The game against Rapid Vienna is effectively over at half time after Eddie Nketiah put them 3-0 up, and it could be talked about as one of the goals of the week if he managed to finish it first time:

Nketiah’s goal vs Rapid Vienna (3-0)

Follow back for all the latest arsenal highlights and videos. pic.twitter.com/CerxECA8uS — Arsenal Highlights And Videos (@videos_arsenal) December 3, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sport

The passing and the movement from the players is incredible, but it will invariably lead to questions over why they can’t do this on a more regular basis.