Video: FIFA 21 includes manic post game celebrations for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

The looming presence of the next-gen consoles meant that FIFA 21 was a pretty poor effort from EA Sports, although it looks like they have been saving a few things for the upgraded consoles.

One of the biggest “upgrades” appears to comes with celebrations from players and managers after the game, so Liverpool fans will be delighted to see that Jurgen Klopp will celebrate like a maniac in the latest update:

Time will tell if there will be serious upgrades to the overall gameplay, but at least we can take comfort in the knowledge that scenes like this will wind up an opponent even more, so it could be time to invest in a few spare controllers.