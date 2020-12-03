Menu

(Video) Michorl scores long-distance dipping shot but Bale levels it up moments later

Austrian side LASK have shocked Jose Mourinho after taking the lead in tonight’s Europa League group stage match, however, world-class attacker Gareth Bale levelled the score from the penalty spot moments later.

Spurs, who travelled to Austria and were treated as footballing royalty have been brought back down to earth with a bang after Michorl’s brilliant effort saw the underdogs take the lead, 1-0.

Former Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart was making his Spurs debut since joining the London club earlier this year, however, the vetran shot-stopper hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Despite the midfielder’s brilliant effort, Spurs have levelled proceedings up just moments after LASK’s opener after a handball was deemed to have occurred.

Gareth Bale with the successful spot-kick.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

