(Video) Michorl scores long-distance dipping shot but Bale levels it up moments later

Austrian side LASK have shocked Jose Mourinho after taking the lead in tonight’s Europa League group stage match, however, world-class attacker Gareth Bale levelled the score from the penalty spot moments later.

READ MORE: AC Milan unsurprisingly begin contract talks with Hakan Calhanoglu

Spurs, who travelled to Austria and were treated as footballing royalty have been brought back down to earth with a bang after Michorl’s brilliant effort saw the underdogs take the lead, 1-0.

Former Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart was making his Spurs debut since joining the London club earlier this year, however, the vetran shot-stopper hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Despite the midfielder’s brilliant effort, Spurs have levelled proceedings up just moments after LASK’s opener after a handball was deemed to have occurred.

Gareth Bale with the successful spot-kick.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport