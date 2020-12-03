(Video) Returning Arsenal fans witness Lacazette stunner against Rapid Vienna

2,000 Arsenal fans, who have returned to the Emirates for the first time since March, have just witnessed striker Alexandre Lacazette score a stunning strike against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League.

Lacazette, 29, was named in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up for this evening’s match and the Frenchman has justified his gaffer’s decision after superbly opening the scoring.

The French forward’s effort came on the 10-minute mark and what a hit it was.

Lacazette latched onto a loose ball and let rip for at least 35-yards out, leaving the Rapid Vienna keeper with no chance.

