(Video) Son Heung-min fires Spurs into a 2-1 lead over LASK in Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has put his side into a 2-1 lead over Austrian side LASK in the Europa League.

Son, 28, has continued his impressive start to the new 2020-21 campaign after his goal tonight becomes his 12th of the season, in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur went behind during the first-half after their Austrian counterparts took a shock lead through a superb long-range effort from Peter Michorl.

However, the last kick of the first 45-minutes saw on-loan superstar Gareth Bale level the match up from a spot-kick.

Despite an underwhelming performance overall, Jose Mourinho will now be breathing a sigh of relief after Son fired his side into the lead just before the hour mark.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport