Video: Watch as Celtic implode vs Milan as poor defending sees a 2-0 lead instantly seep away

We all knew that Celtic going 2-0 up away to AC Milan was far too good to be true based on this season, but there were some hopes they might wait until the second half to throw it away.

Hakan Calhanoglu struck a nice free kick to bring the Italians back into the game, although there’s no real reason for Barkas just to give up and not even attempt to stop the ball as it flew into the net:

Pictures from BT Sport

it got worse just moments later as the Celtic backline struggled to clear the ball from their own six yard box, so Castillejo was left to turn it into the net to level the game up:

Pictures from BT Sport

Celtic’s defence has caused them so many issues this season, so it won’t be a surprise if Milan go on to win this one easily in the end.