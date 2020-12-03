(Video) Wayne Rooney reveals Sir Alex Ferguson is giving him managerial advice

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, has revealed how he has sounded out the expertise of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson as the former Premier League striker embarks on a mission to guide Derby County back to the big-time.

Rooney, 35, is currently acting as Derby’s interim manager whilst still being a professional player on the Rams’ books.

Having become a Premier League legend after being United’s all-time top goalscorer, Rooney has now turned his hand to management.

Speaking in a recent press conference, the United great has lifted the lid on how he has asked Sir Alex Ferguson for advice.